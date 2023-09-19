Two men shot each other after a fight outside a Chevron gas station in Auburn on Tuesday evening, leaving both with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of Auburn Way North. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and later learned another man had been shot and found in Kent, police said in a news release.

Detectives determined the two men had a confrontation in the gas station parking lot while one was standing outside a car and the other was inside the car, and the two men shot each other, according to the news release.

The man in the car drove to Kent, police said. Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Auburn police said the shooting was not random, and detectives are trying to figure out the connection between the two men. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.