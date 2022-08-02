A clerk at an Auburn gas station shot and killed a robbery suspect shortly before midnight Monday, authorities told several local media outlets.

An employee at a station in the 200 block of Auburn Way South shot the alleged suspect around 11:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department told KING 5.

The person died in the parking lot, police told KING 5.

The identity of the shooting victim will be released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information Tuesday morning.