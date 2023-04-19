Misdemeanor assault and reckless driving charges filed last year against Dan Price, the former celebrity CEO of credit-card processor Gravity Payments, were dismissed Wednesday because of “proof” problems, according to Seattle Municipal Court records.

Price, 38, was charged in February 2022 with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving. The Seattle City Attorney’s Office dismissed the assault with sexual motivation charge that May before Price entered not guilty pleas to the other charges.

The allegations stemmed from a report to Seattle police from a 26-year-old woman, who said she had met Price at a Capitol Hill restaurant Jan. 20, 2022. The two had previously communicated on Instagram about work, charging papers say. The woman described Price as a public figure and said she had reached out to him the previous December about meeting in person to discuss “professional matters,” say charging papers.

Seattle prosecutors alleged that Price cornered the woman in his Tesla sedan after a dinner meeting, tried to kiss her and then grabbed her throat when she refused. Relying on the woman’s account, city attorneys contend Price then drove her to a North Seattle parking lot, where he again put his hand on her neck and proceeded to drive “doughnuts” with her in the car.

Though she was shocked and scared by Price’s alleged advances, the woman said her airway wasn’t impacted, she didn’t notice any marks and wasn’t in pain, according to a transcript of a December interview with attorneys included in the court record.

Defense attorney Mark Middaugh said the dismissal confirms Price’s contention that the charges against him were false.

“It is shocking that the police referred this case to the prosecutor for criminal charges without conducting any follow-up investigation, interviewing any witnesses other than the complainant, or even asking Mr. Price what happened,” Middaugh said in statement.

Soon after the case was filed, the defense provided the city with witness statements and other evidence — including messages between Price and the woman — that directly contradicted allegations in the police report, Middaugh said. Further investigation “yielded even more egregious inconsistencies and contradictions,” he said.

Price said Wednesday that he’s “never physically or sexually abused anyone.”

“Now that these false allegations are behind me, I plan to take some time to reflect on how I can best engage on the economic justice issues that matter most to me,” he said in a statement.

Price resigned from Gravity Payments in August, around the time several news organizations published articles detailing abuse allegations by several women.

This developing story will be updated.