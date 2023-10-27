A man died Wednesday inside the Snohomish County Jail, marking the third in-custody death there since September.

David Koeppen, 38, was being held on $2.5 million bail for first-degree murder, four counts of unlawful firearm possession, and manufacturing and delivering narcotics.

Koeppen and Dillon Thomas, of Lynnwood, were charged in March with killing Austin Hoerner in his Granite Falls home, The (Everett) Herald reported. They had been booked into jail in February.

Koeppen’s death came just over one month after two men died in Snohomish County Jail custody, days apart.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, deputies found Koeppen unresponsive in his cell in the high security unit. He hadn’t come out of his cell for lunch, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Corrections staff “called a medical emergency” and began lifesaving measures, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday statement. Attempts to resuscitate Koeppen, of Florida, were unsuccessful. He also had an Everett address listed in court records, according to The (Everett) Herald.

Advertising

The medical examiner’s office has not yet determined Koeppen’s cause and manner of death. But the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a controlled substance homicide, according to a news release. After his death, every person in his unit was strip-searched and submitted to a urinalysis.

One person being held in that unit was taken to jail booking for a body scan, which showed a “bag of drugs from his rectum,” containing an estimated 10 grams of what was presumed to be fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“In coordination with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, our Major Crimes Unit and the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, we will be investigating in-custody overdose deaths as controlled substance homicides,” Sheriff Adam Fortney said in a statement.

The Snohomish County Jail is in the process of obtaining a full-time drug detection K-9, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 7 a 38-year-old man, later identified as Everett resident Jonathan M. Reilly, died in custody at the jail. He had been housed with two other men and was on medical detox watch.

In May, an Arlington man held at the Snohomish County Jail was accused of smuggling drugs in after seven people in the jail were treated for signs of an overdose.