An Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who’d been in the backseat of her mother’s car when it was stolen from their Bothell home has been canceled after the girl was found safe in Snohomish County.

The girl was reported missing shortly after midnight Tuesday when the family car — with her in it — was taken, according to Bothell police.

The family had just returned from a friend’s house, police said, and the child was alone in the back seat as her mother took another child inside their apartment near Bothell Way Northeast and Northeast 190th Street, Mike Johnson with Bothell police told KIRO News.

“While she was inside, she heard the screeching sound from tires, and when she went out she realized her car was gone while the child was still inside,” said the Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the mother’s car was found in Snohomish County with the girl safe inside.

No additional information was immediately available.