A Seattle police officer who was shot in the face while pursuing an armed robbery suspect who was later killed by officers said he never heard the shot that injured him, and never had a chance to fire his own weapon.

Officer Hudson Kang testified Wednesday morning via recorded testimony at the coroner’s inquest hearing looking into the death of 19-year-old Damarius Butts, who was killed in a fusillade of gunfire following a robbery at a 7-Eleven on First Avenue on April 20, 2017. Kang was unavailable for in-person testimony.

Kang had followed other officers into the loading dock at the downtown Federal Office Building and heard a volley of gunfire in which Officer Elizabeth Kennedy was struck by a bullet in her protective vest.

“I made my way over to the left side” of a door leading to a small office in the back of the loading dock where Butts had fled, Kang said. He was just yards away from the suspect, and acknowledged in a previous statement that he said he could see Butts lying on the floor in the rear of the office, wearing a white T-shirt speckled with blood. Kang said he drew his own weapon and pointed it at Butts when he felt something in his chest.

He said he recalled dropping his firearm and slumping down.

Kang was struck in the chin with a .38-caliber copper-jacketed slug, which passed through his vocal chords, hit his spine in his neck and ricocheted into this chest cavity, near his lung. The bullet remained there for months because doctors though it would be too invasive to remove it surgically. Eventually, Kang said the slug migrated to an area near his hip, where it could be removed.

Officials said Kang drilled a hole in it and wore it as a necklace until it was retrieved as evidence in a now-dismissed civil lawsuit filed by Butts’ family.

Advertising

“I remember thinking, ‘Am I going to be OK? Am I going to walk out of here alive?'” Kang said.

Kang was pulled out of the loading dock by other officers. Butts was involved in another exchange of gunfire with officers moments later and was left in the office for nearly an hour before he was pulled out by a K-9. He was dead at that point, according to earlier testimony.

In testimony last week, Associate King County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Mazrim testified that Butts suffered 11 gunshot wounds that struck his lungs, bruised his heart, shattered his spine and perforated his stomach and pancreas. Given the blood loss and damage to internal organs, Mazrim said Butts likely would have died “within minutes.”

The family’s attorneys have focused much of their questioning on why police delayed entering the vestibule to render aid. Police witnesses have said the scene was not secure and that they did not know whether Butts continued to pose a threat or perhaps that there was another suspect in the room with him.