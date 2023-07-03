The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to the use of race in college admissions Thursday, finally realizing a conservative goal decades in the making.

But unlike the last major case on affirmative action in 2016 that centered on Abigail Fisher, a white student in Texas, last week’s ruling was purportedly on behalf of Asian American students.

The most recent case was brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a group led by a white man, Edward Blum, who has filed dozens of lawsuits challenging affirmative action and voting rights laws. Blum also brought the Fisher case to the Supreme Court, where he narrowly lost 4-3, and at one point baldly admitted he “needed Asian plaintiffs” to better make his case.

In Washington, which barred the use of race in public university admissions in 2008, the court’s decision will now force private colleges and universities to navigate new terrain, as well.

The use of Asian Americans to roll back rights and protections for other marginalized groups is not new but seems to be increasingly popular.

Locally, the killing of pregnant Korean American business owner Eina Kwon shocked and horrified the whole community. Kwon and her baby died after she was shot in broad daylight in Belltown. Her husband was also injured.

Advertising

But just days after the shooting, her death was used at a protest to advance a conservative-led tough-on-crime response to a tragedy that appears to be connected to untreated mental illness. The organizer of the protest, who was a Korean American Republican candidate for the state Legislature, said in The Seattle Times that Kwon’s death was a result of policies that “legalized crime.” Many of the efforts to rethink our criminal legal system are aimed at reducing the racial disproportionality that has left African Americans and Latinos incarcerated at higher rates.

In Lynnwood, the Korean American owned Olympus spa was at the center of a national controversy last month over transgender access to public spaces that depicted a trans woman’s state human rights complaint over being denied access to the spa as a conflict between LGBTQ+ rights vs. Korean American cultural traditions and religious liberty.

What all these cases have in common is an effort to pit one marginalized group against another to advance conservative goals, a familiar divide-and-conquer strategy.

Asian American U.S. Rep. Grace Meng of New York said of the Supreme Court ruling last week, “I am angry that Asian Americans are being used as pawns in this lawsuit and as a wedge between communities of color and will be treated as scapegoats under the false assumption we will benefit.”

Adding to the false assumption of who will benefit is the flattening of what is one of the most diverse groups in the country into a monolith. Asian Americans have the widest wealth gap of any group, according to Pew, and have widely divergent political leanings, education and socio-economic statuses.

The truth is that while cases like last week’s Students for Fair Admissions case aim to frame the conversation as a zero-sum game with Asian Americans on one side and Black and Latino students on the other, what often gets ignored is that affirmative action in the form of legacy admissions for white students is alive and well.

Advertising

A 2019 study, for example, found 43% of white students admitted to Harvard were “recruited athletes, legacy students, children of faculty and staff, or on the dean’s interest list — applicants whose parents or relatives have donated to Harvard,” NBC News reported. Only about 16% of Black, Latino or Asian American students fell into those categories.

In an effort to reject the racial wedge, many commentators have cited the oft-used statistic from APIAVote, which found that 70% of Asian American voters supported affirmative action.

But a recent survey by Pew Research Center has more sobering data.

While a narrow majority (53%) of Asian Americans who have heard of affirmative action say it is a good thing, over 75% said race or ethnicity should not factor into college admissions.

Like most groups in our society, we as Asian Americans still have a lot of work to do to recognize how our liberation and future is bound with other marginalized groups. Anti-Blackness has always been an animating force in our country driving beliefs about crime, education and who is deserving of what. It would be disingenuous to say otherwise.

Whether we are being used as part of a cynical ploy or not, Asian Americans can forcefully say “not in our name” to efforts to pit us against other people of color.

In a scathing dissent, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina on the Supreme Court, highlighted the stakes.

“There is no question that the Asian American community continues to struggle against potent and dehumanizing stereotypes in our society,” she wrote. “It is precisely because racial discrimination persists in our society, however, that the use of race in college admissions to achieve racially diverse classes is critical to improving cross-racial understanding and breaking down racial stereotypes.”