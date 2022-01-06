Marc A. Bru, 41

Arrested in Vancouver on March 30, 2021.

Background: Bru, a resident of Vancouver, is a known member of the far-right Proud Boys, according to court records and news reports.

Jan. 6 involvement: Bru is charged with seven offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering or remaining in the gallery of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; civil disorder; and obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

What’s next: Pleaded not guilty to all counts. Bru has been released, pending trial.