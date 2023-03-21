One person is dead and a King County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire Monday morning at a Ballard apartment building while deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice.

Here’s what we know so far.

Who was involved?

Three deputies were serving a final eviction notice to a 29-year-old, police said. It is standard procedure to have two or three deputies at such proceedings.

The deputy who was injured was taken to Harborview Medical Center and went into surgery. He remained in critical condition Tuesday morning, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The deputy has been with the sheriff’s office for 25 years. He did not fire his gun, police said.

The two other deputies fired shots, said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the team investigating the shooting. The two have each served with the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years. They will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice.

All three deputies were wearing bulletproof vests, Black said, but the injured deputy was hit by a bullet that missed his vest and hit him in the upper torso.

The other person retreated into the apartment and was later found dead. How the person died was not immediately clear.

Neither that person nor the deputy who was shot has been publicly identified.

Who shot first?

Who fired their gun first, and how many shots were fired, is under investigation by the King County Independent Force Investigation Team, Black said.

The multi-agency team investigates police use of deadly force incidents to determine if officers acted in good faith.

What’s next?

The investigators will provide updates as information becomes available. State law requires the team to provide updates weekly.

Depending on the circumstances, these investigations can take months, Black said. Anyone who saw the shooting or has surveillance footage should contact law enforcement, she said.

Staff reporters Amanda Zhou and Vonnai Phair contributed to this report.