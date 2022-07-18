A security guard who stabbed a man after asking him to leave private property was arrested Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police received multiple calls about the stabbing in the 1600 block of Broadway just after 2:30 p.m., according to a blotter post. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a stab wound near his collarbone.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated him and took him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

The security guard, 57, denied having a knife or stabbing the other man, but police found a knife in a break room under a bag of chips, they said.

The guard initially confronted the man about drinking and trespassing on private property, according to the blotter post.

Police said the guard escalated the confrontation. The security guard was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of assault.