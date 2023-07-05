The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down a decades-old Oregon law that prohibited recording in-person conversations without informing everyone involved.

State officials, who had defended the prohibition in court, derided the ruling as a blow to Oregonians’ privacy and said they were considering an appeal.

“If this decision stands, the Oregon Legislature should act swiftly to consider whether to fix our laws to reinstate some protections against secretly recording conversations,” said Roy Kaufmann, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Justice.

Writing for the majority, however, U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta said such surreptitious recordings, whether audio or visual in nature, are themselves a form of constitutionally protected speech.

“We conclude that Oregon’s law is a content-based restriction that violates the First Amendment right to free speech and is therefore invalid on its face,” Ikuta wrote.

Before the reversal, Oregon was one of only five states to ban recording face-to-face conversations made in public, where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy, without the consent of all involved, the judge noted.

The ban dated back to 1955 — a half century before cellphones and other devices made unannounced recordings far more commonplace. The law included exceptions for government-run meetings and trials, large rallies, sporting events, news conferences and classrooms, as well as for filming the police.

Monday’s ruling does not affect recordings of phone calls. Oregon remains a one-party consent state for conversations made over the phone, meaning one person on the phone call can record it even if the other person doesn’t know.

Project Veritas and its then-leader, James O’Keefe, sued Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt over the law in 2020, arguing the ban would prevent them from secretly recording government employees or left-wing protesters in locations such as restaurants or public parks.

O’Keefe said in a statement he intends to use hidden cameras so allies with his new group can expose wrongdoing.

Oregon prosecutors infrequently brought charges against people for violating the prohibition.

A spokesperson for Schmidt pointed to the district attorney’s internal training material, which states such cases “rarely” land on prosecutors’ desks and recommends notifying a supervisor before filing charges.