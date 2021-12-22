A 911 outage this month that affected about 20 call centers spanning seven counties in Washington state was caused by an error in a vendor’s network router, officials said Wednesday.

About 2,000 calls were made to 911 during a nearly hourlong outage on Dec. 9, and 92 of those callers received a busy signal, Washington Military Department spokesperson Karina Shagren said. About half of the 2,000 or so callers, she said, were directed to the correct call center and the remaining were routed to an alternative 911 call center.

The issue was caused by an “impairment within a network router” belonging to one of Comtech Telecommunications’ vendors, Shagren said. The outage affected call centers in King, Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.

After the outage, the state’s Emergency Management Division, part of the Washington Military Department, started an investigation with Comtech Telecommunications, which the state contracts with to provide call management and 911 routing services.

Shagren declined to share a “root cause analysis” report Wednesday.

The Washington Military Department fully transitioned away from its former provider, CenturyLink, in 2020. Washington state experienced a 30-minute systemwide 911 outage in October 2020 affecting 1,445 calls.

State and federal regulators previously investigated outages that occurred in 2014 and 2018 under CenturyLink.

On Dec. 16, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson submitted testimony to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission calling for the company to be penalized $7.2 million, alleging it is to blame for the technological failures that led to the 2018 outage, which affected 10,752 calls over a nearly 50-hour period.

CenturyLink, he said, also failed to notify its call centers of the outage, as required by law.

Included in the testimony were four statements from Washington residents who called 911 and could not reach an operator. In one instance, a man from Olympia said he collapsed after his blood pressure had spiked; his wife and daughter could not reach a 911 call center and had to carry him and drive to a hospital.