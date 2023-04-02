A 9-year-old boy wounded in a deadly shooting on Saturday on Capitol Hill has been discharged from Harborview Medical Center.

The boy and his 23-year-old uncle were shot near Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street shortly after 5 p.m. and taken to Harborview, where the man died, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The suspected shooter was arrested and booked into King County Jail on investigation of homicide and assault.

Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg confirmed Sunday morning that the boy had been released from the hospital. The victim has not been publicly identified.

The police department didn’t have any additional updates Sunday morning.