A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot by his 8-year-old brother in Federal Way Thursday morning, according to Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The boys were handling a handgun in their apartment in the 1200 block of South 336th Street shortly before 8 a.m. when the shooting occurred, Federal Way police told King 5 News.

The 9-year-old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is in the intensive care unit, Gregg said.

No other details were immediately available.

