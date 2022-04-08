The Snohomish County medical examiner has identified the man found fatally shot in Daleway Park as 70-year-old Carl W. Bridgmon of Lynnwood, and called his death a homicide.

Lynnwood police found Bridgmon dead inside a vehicle parked in the lot Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of gunshots. The medical examiner confirmed Friday evening that Bridgmon died from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that several people fled the area during the shooting. Police found some individuals who ran away, but were not able to determine if they were involved in the shooting.

No one has been arrested as of Friday afternoon, Lynwood police said.

In a statement, Bridgmon’s family said he was killed when he was shot by unknown people who were in a confrontation with others.

“Our family is in complete shock. Thank you for the community’s concern for our dad,” the Bridgmon family said.

His daughter, Courtney Teno, said Bridgmon loved to go to Daleway Park to sit and drink coffee several times a week.

“Carl never met a person he didn’t talk to or try to make friends with,” Teno said in a statement.

Police declined to share details about the investigation, citing the “sensitive nature” of the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lynnwood police at 425-670-5669 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-8477.