An Arlington man incarcerated at the Snohomish County Jail faces new charges after seven people in the jail were treated Wednesday after showing signs of an overdose.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said officials administered Narcan to seven people. They were treated and released from Providence Regional Medical Center and have returned to the county jail.

A corrections deputy first noticed a person showing signs of an opiate overdose at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. While medical staff, including the Everett Fire Department, were responding, another person in the same housing area began showing similar signs.

The sheriff’s office said it locked down the housing area where the medical emergency occurred and strip-searched everyone. Detectives found fentanyl inside the cell of a 37-year-old man, who they believe brought the substance into the facility.

The man, in the jail since May 16, faces two drug possession charges.