Five people were wounded, two critically, in a late Friday shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood that saw “dozens and dozens” of bullets fired, said police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and three appeared to be stable, said Diaz. Four of those injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center and the other was treated at the scene.

Police were searching for at least two suspects.

The people injured were in their 20s and had been attending a community outreach event for distributing food clothes and toys, Diaz told members of the media in a news conference at about 10:30 p.m. The giveaway is held each Friday, he said.

It was not immediately known, Diaz said, if the victims were targeted or what unfolded just before the shooting.

The shooting, which occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South, drew a massive police response and brought Mayor Bruce Harrell and Diaz to the scene.

“Honestly, this is really disturbing,” Diaz said, “when you have victims that were really just trying to do an outreach effort, trying to help people…get people on the right path- And this is what they end up getting hit with.”

Diaz lamented the violence, noting that police recently have recovered the largest amount of guns they have in 15 years, Diaz said.

The shooting occurred in front of a building once home to a King Donut shop.

This is a developing story and will be updated.