A customer and an employee of the Walmart in Mount Vernon, along with three 19-year-old men, were injured in a shooting inside the store Sunday night, according to Mount Vernon police.

Officers were called to the store in the 2300 block of Freeway Drive for reports of shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Police investigators believe the shooting occurred after one group of men entered the store and got into “an altercation” with a another group of men already inside the store, police said.

A 72-year-old customer and a 24-year-old employee were injured, as were three 19-year-old men who had been involved in the altercation, police said.

According to police, three people were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital by medics and two others arrived in private vehicles.

Police said they did not know the current conditions of the people injured.

Mount Vernon police said in a press release there was no sign the shooters entered the store to create an “active threat event.”

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that would help investigators to call the 24-hour dispatch information number at (360) 428-3211 or Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271.