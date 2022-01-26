Five teenagers, serving sentences for various felonies including murder, assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children’s Center near Snoqualmie on Wednesday morning and escaped the juvenile rehabilitation facility in a state motor-pool car, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens are all males between the ages of 14 and 17 — and two of them have escaped before, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. Possession of stolen property, robbery and murder are among the charges the boys have been convicted of committing, he said.

Meyer couldn’t provide details of the escape but said the staff members were assaulted around 7:45 a.m., suffering minor injuries.

The teens somehow obtained keys to a 2018 Ford Fusion, a vehicle that’s part of the state motor pool, and took off, Meyer said.

“Certainly we want to get these guys in custody,” he said.

The King County Sheriff's Office is responding to Echo Glen Children's Center (Snoq.) to investigate a report of multiple escapees. PIO is en-route and will update media once on-scene. pic.twitter.com/PYa4jKSWft — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) January 26, 2022

Patrol deputies and members of the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit responded to Echo Glen School, in the 33000 block of Southeast 99th Street, and have alerted other area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the teens, Meyers said.

Echo Glen Children’s Center is an medium/maximum security facility bordered by natural wetlands and is run by the state Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration. It houses younger male offenders and is the only juvenile facility for female offenders. Older male offenders typically serve their sentences at Green Hill School in Chehalis.

In 2012, six teenagers escaped from Echo Glen after knocking a corrections officer unconscious and then dragging and locking her into a holding cell, according to news accounts at the time. The teens stole the officer’s keys and radio and ran into thick woods surrounding the property. All six were captured within a few hours.