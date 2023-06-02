The seven teenagers who escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center last weekend had a brazen plan that involved manipulating and distracting staff before they attacked a staff member and dragged her into a locked cell, where she remained for more than an hour while the group fled in her car.

That’s according to King County Superior Court documents outlining charges for four of the teenagers — including one who fatally shot someone at 13 and had escaped from the Snoqualmie-area juvenile detention center once before — who have been charged as adults in connection with the escape.

The four face felony charges filed Friday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Hernandez-Ebanks, 17; Jessy James Lee Krikorian Jr., 16; Jaiquan Burnett, 17; and Ramon Pedro Chavez Jr., 16, are all charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree escape and theft of a motor vehicle. Burnett and Hernandez-Ebanks are also charged with unlawful imprisonment.

Bail was set at $500,000 for Chavez and $1 million for the other three.

The remaining three escapees, ages 15 and 16, were charged in juvenile court. Two weren’t legally eligible for adult court and the third is too young to be charged into adult court under the circumstances, according to prosecuting attorney’s office spokesperson Casey McNerthney.

The Seattle Times typically does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.

According to charging documents, the seven were housed in the 15-inmate Willapa Cottage, where they are locked in individual cells overnight. Surveillance footage showed all seven whispering to each other shortly before midnight and interacting with staff members, including hugging several and then pretending to fall and be injured.

Burnett and another teen hid a bathroom, having previously stuffed clothing and pillows under their covers to make it appear as if they were sleeping in their beds. A staff member, who wasn’t wearing her radio or emergency distress beacon, is seen in surveillance footage walking down the hallway before Burnett and the other tackle her into a wall and strike her several times in the head and face.

One pinned her against the wall and continued to hit her, and Burnett ran to the control station in the common area, where he used a computer to release others from their cells. One teen exited his cell and grabbed the staff member’s cellphone, then another dragged her into the common area and forced her to sit in a chair, according to charging documents.

Hernandez-Ebanks is then seen being let out of his cell wearing a baseball cap, black tank top and dark-colored sweatpants, which are all considered contraband. It’s unclear where he obtained the clothing.

The rest are then seen exiting their cells while others drag the staff member into a cell and lock her inside. Burnett retrieves her keys from her purse and the group exits the cottage. The staff member’s keys were found at a nearby construction site.

On Sunday, Henandez-Ebanks, Burnett and a third teen were apprehended outside a Burien apartment complex. The remaining four were located at one’s family home and arrested in Clark County a day later.

Burnett is serving a sentence for second-degree assault, first-degree escape, motor-vehicle theft and attempt to elude. Chavez is serving a sentence for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery and Krikorian for second-degree murdre and two counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents.

Hernandez-Ebanks is serving a sentence for first-degree murder for fatally shooting a stranger in the back of the head when he was 13. He later said he was depressed and “just felt like doing it.” He was among a group of five who attacked staff members and escaped Echo Glen in January 2022.

The number of escape incidents at Echo Glen has remained consistent since 2020, though the number of young people involved has increased each year, according to data from the Department of Children, Youth and Families, which runs the detention center. From 2020 to 2023, there have been two incidents each year, involving two individuals in 2020, three in 2021 and six in 2022.

Thus far, there have been two incidents in 2023 involving 10 people in total.