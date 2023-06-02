The seven teenagers who escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center last weekend had a brazen plan that involved manipulating and distracting staff before they attacked a staff member and dragged her into a locked cell, where she remained for more than an hour while the group fled in her car.

That’s according to King County Superior Court documents outlining charges for four of the teenagers — including one who fatally shot someone at 13 and had escaped from the Snoqualmie juvenile detention center once before — who have been charged as adults in connection with the escape.

The four face felony charges filed Friday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Hernandez-Ebanks, Jessy James Lee Krikorian Jr., Jaiquan Burnett and Ramon Pedro Chavez Jr. are all charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree escape and theft of a motor vehicle. Burnett and Hernandez-Ebanks are also charged with unlawful imprisonment.

Bail was set at $500,000 for Chavez and $1 million for the other three.

The remaining three escapees were charged in juvenile court. Two weren’t legally eligible for adult court and the third is too young to be charged into adult court under the circumstances, according to prosecuting attorney’s office spokesperson Casey McNerthney.

The Seattle Times typically does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.

The seven escapees, ages 15 to 17, allegedly attacked a staff member and stole her keys, then took off in a stolen car. Three were apprehended in Burien and the remaining four were taken into custody in Clark County earlier this week.

The number of escape incidents at Echo Glen has remained consistent since 2020, though the number of young people involved has increased each year, according to data from the Department of Children, Youth and Families, which runs the detention center. From 2020 to 2023, there have been two incidents each year, involving two individuals in 2020, three in 2021 and six in 2022.

Thus far, there have been two incidents in 2023 involving 10 inmates in total.

This is developing story and will be updated.