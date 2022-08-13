Four people were shot, two of them critically wounded, in Renton early Saturday, according to police and witness reports on social media, part of a burst of gun violence in the Seattle area overnight.

A large party was unfolding at Ron Regis Park, in the 1500 block of Orcas Avenue Southeast, when shots were fired not long after midnight, Renton police said witnesses told them.

The critically injured victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center, while the two others, with serious injuries, were taken to another hospital for treatment, the Renton Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests.

Six gunshot victims were brought to Harborview overnight, ranging from teenagers to adults, including the two victims from Renton, according to Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for the hospital.

“We have seen an increase in gunshot wounds this past year,” she said. “It is trauma season, so this is what we see, but there has been a definite increase.”

About the same time as the Renton shooting, a man was fatally shot around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department reported two other shootings early Saturday, in the Pioneer Square area and in Sodo, according to the department’s Twitter feed. A woman was shot in the leg in the Sodo incident. No information was immediately available on the person hurt at Third Avenue South and South Main Street.