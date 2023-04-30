AUBURN — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street race in Auburn, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one girl had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said, adding that there are no suspects.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people south of Seattle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Auburn police tip line at 253-288-7403.