Two men and two women were shot early Sunday morning during an “illegal street racing event” on Capitol Hill, near Broadway and East Pike Street, per Seattle Police Department.

One of the women, who is in her 20s or 30s, police said, is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. The other three were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, with two of the victims showing up at Harborview on their own. The other victims were a female in her late teens to early 20s, a male in his late 20s and a male in his late 40s to early 50s, said police.

No suspects have been identified.

Police said that around 1:30 a.m. Sunday they responded to a report of a large crowd and vehicles being driven recklessly at Broadway and Pike, just outside the fences of this weekend’s Capitol Hill Block Party, which on Saturday night was scheduled to end at midnight.

“Initial attempts to disband the crowd were met with resistance,” noted a police blog post. Officers remained in the area.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found two victims, including the woman now in critical condition.

Officers heard additional gunfire near Harvard Avenue and East Union Street, and found several shell casings there. Officers reported that a male victim said he was shot at, but they found no suspect.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This story will be updated.