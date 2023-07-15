The Seattle region witnessed four incidents of gun violence the last two days, adding to what is already an extraordinarily violent year.
On Friday night, Seattle police responded to a shooting in South Seattle near Seward Park South, at the address of the Lake Washington Apartments. Three men, ages 21, 22 and 23, suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to KING-5 TV.
Police have not released more details and did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
In Renton, police were dealing with a pair of shootings. Just after 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a shooting on Morris Ave S and S. 4th St. The victim was a 24-year-old man who died from his injuries. Renton police are now investigating the death as a homicide.
A Renton police spokesperson said that shortly after midnight, officers responded to another, separate call regarding gunshots at the intersection of Northeast Fourth Street and Queen Avenue Northeast. The victim was a man who was shot in the face but was able to call 911 dispatch for help.
He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, but his condition is unknown. Renton police say they found at least 11 shell casings at the scene, and have not yet identified a motive or suspect.
On Thursday, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bitter Lake neighborhood in North Seattle, at the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue North. He appeared to have been shot multiple times.
Police provided aid until Seattle Fire arrived and took over medical care but the man died at the scene, according to police.