Authorities identified the four victims of a Saturday morning single-vehicle crash in Renton, all of whom are in their late teens or early 20s.

Fa’afeai Roeshar-Jolaine Monroe, 18, Jaliza Alabe, 19, Aalik Davis, 22, and Eusebio Masso-Jackson, 22, were killed shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Their vehicle was found split in half at the 400 block of Rainier Avenue North.

Renton police said the investigation found the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control, slid down the road and struck a tree, splitting the car down the middle. Several of the five occupants were ejected from the car and the front of the vehicle was on fire. The four victims died at the scene, police said.

Another person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, police said.