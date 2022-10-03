The four people injured in a weekend shooting outside a bar in the U District were UW students, the university said.

The shooting occurred Sunday around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of University Way near the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. According to Seattle Police, two men began to fight outside the bar when one pulled out a gun, fired three to five rounds and fled.

The victims, ages 19 and 20, were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. As of Sunday night, two were in satisfactory condition and two had been released, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce on Sunday called gun violence a “public health crisis” in a news release and said UW is working with the city of Seattle and SPD to address “root causes behind the increase in personal and property crime in the University District.”

“No one should have to fear for their safety as they go about their daily lives,” she said.

Acknowledging that “events like this are life-changing” regardless of the severity of the physical injuries, Cauce said UW has reached out to the students affected and other students in the vicinity to provide support and resources.