Seattle police detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old man was found dead in North Seattle Sunday evening.

Police were called to a residence in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a possible overdose shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post.

Upon closer examination, it appeared the man had been assaulted, police said.

Seattle Fire Department medics determined lifesaving measures were not possible and declared the man dead at the scene.

Members of SPD’s crime scene investigation unit responded as did homicide detectives.