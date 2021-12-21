By
The Associated Press

PUYALLUP — A 3-year-old child died from his injuries after he was shot Monday evening in Puyallup, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said emergency crews responded to a home at Milwaukee Avenue East and 58th Street Court East. Officers found a child inside the home with a gunshot wound, KOMO-TV reported.

The 3-year-old was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma but he died Monday night from his injuries, authorities said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

