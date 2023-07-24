Three people were wounded in an overnight shooting at Kirkland’s Houghton Beach Park, police said.

Kirkland police said they believe someone shot two teenagers and a young adult after an altercation broke out around midnight near the 5900 block of Lake Washington Boulevard.

Responders aided the wounded people, who are now being treated at hospitals. Police said they believe the suspect has left the city.

Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene. No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Police urge anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at police@kirklandwa.gov.