Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn’s Isaac Evans Park, according to Auburn police.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, in Seattle. The third victim was taken to a local hospital.

After the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., the shooter fled. Auburn police do not have any leads at the moment, spokesperson Kolby Crossley said Saturday morning.

The conflict does not appear to have begun in the park; witnesses say there were no fights or outbursts preceding the shooting, said Crossley. The motives behind the shooting are still being investigated.

Auburn police had no identifying information for the victims or the suspect.

Violent crime increased in Washington state by 12.3% in 2021, according to the annual report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The murder rate rose to 4 per 100,000 residents; the 325 total murders in 2021 was the most since the association began tracking the data, according to the Associated Press.