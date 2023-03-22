A residential fire in Everett left three people seriously injured early Wednesday, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 3400 block of Broadway around 4:30 a.m., the department said on twitter.

Firefighters rescued two people from a house, one who was in a wheelchair, the department said. A third person left the house on their own.

Crews transported two people to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one to Providence Regional Medical Center, all in critical condition, according to the department.

The department called the Red Cross to assist two other people.

Investigators are on scene looking into the fire’s cause, the Fire Department said.

As of 6:14 a.m., Broadway remains closed.