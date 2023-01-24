Three people were killed in what police said was a random shooting at a Yakima convenience store Tuesday morning, and authorities are looking for the shooter.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said a man walked into a Circle K convenience store at Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street in Yakima at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and killed three people. He then went across the street to an AM/PM and took a car after shooting at the driver, Murray said.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said in police video posted on social media. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties, the male just walked in and started shooting.”

The suspect then drove east on Nob Hill toward Highway 24 toward Moxee. Police are looking for a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, Murray said.

“This is a dangerous person and it’s random so it’s a danger to the community,” Murray said. “We don’t have a motive, and we don’t know why.”

This story is developing and will be updated.