Seattle police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in Ballard on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of several people shot in the 900 block of Northwest Leary Way shortly after midnight, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Police found a 20-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and a 58-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. Police provided aid until medics arrived and took the two to Harborview Medical Center.

The woman remains in critical condition, according to Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg.

A third person declined medical aid, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

Friday morning’s Ballard shooting marks the fourth shooting in Seattle in the past week, including a fatal Friday morning shooting in North Seattle. On Tuesday, a 34-year-old pregnant woman was mortally wounded in a shooting in Belltown that also injured her husband. Their baby, delivered at Harborview Medical Center, died. Seattle police are also investigating two Rainier Valley shootings, one of which was fatal.