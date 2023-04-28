Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a convenience store in Northgate early Friday, according to Seattle police.

Around 1 a.m., officers from the Seattle Police Department’s North Precinct responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue North, the department said in an online blotter post.

Officers found three people — a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman — at different locations outside the business.

Officers gave emergency care until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, police said. Medics transported the three people to Harborview Medical Center with varying injuries.

The 23-year-old man is in critical condition, and the 24-year-old man is in serious condition, according to Susan Gregg, a spokesperson at Harborview. The 43-year-old woman is in satisfactory condition.

Police said that based on evidence and witness information gathered at the scene, multiple shots were fired from a white SUV that left the area after the shooting.

SPD gun violence reduction detectives responded to the scene and will continue investigating. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.