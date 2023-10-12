A single-vehicle crash left three people dead and another seriously injured overnight Sunday into Monday in Tukwila, according to police.

Tukwila Police Department officers responded at 7:15 a.m. Monday to a report of the crash in the 12800 block of Military Road South, the department said online.

Police determined the crash happened after the vehicle left the roadway around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found one person dead inside the vehicle and two people, who appeared to have been ejected, dead near the vehicle.

A fourth person was found trapped inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.

The road was closed for hours while police investigated.