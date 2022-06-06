BREMERTON — Three people have been arrested in connection with the quadruple murder five years ago of a prominent family that owned a restaurant in Bremerton, authorities said Monday.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both from Bremerton, and a 50-year-old Gig Harbor man face felony charges including first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.

KOMO reports the three suspects, who were not immediately identified by authorities, were booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

The charges stem from the slayings of Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins, both 16; and Christale Careaga, 37. who were found in a burned home on Jan. 27, 2017. A fourth victim, whose remains were found in a scorched truck in Mason County, was later identified as John Careaga, 43.

Kitsap County investigators had said they believed the murders were carried out by members and associates of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, but it was not clear if the three suspects were linked to the organization.

Bail for each of the three suspects was set at $20 million, according to the sheriff’s office. The three suspects were scheduled to be in court for an arraignment Tuesday.

John Careaga and his wife, Christale, owned Juanito’s Taqueria in Bremerton.