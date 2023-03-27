A federal grand jury has indicted 27 people, many with ties to the “Aryan Family” white supremacist prison gang, for drug trafficking, prosecutors said Monday.

Two dozen of those indicted are Washington residents, and the rest are from Arizona, according to federal prosecutors. All but three of them have been arrested in the last five days, prosecutors said.

A coordinated arrest and search operation last Wednesday — involving 10 SWAT teams and more than 350 officers — yielded 177 guns, several kilograms of drugs and more than $330,000 in cash from 18 locations in Washington and Arizona.

The alleged group leader is accused of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs into Washington, Idaho and Alaska, according to prosecutors.

The operation and investigation took over a year and a half, and included wiretap interceptions, according to a memo submitted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI led the investigation, which included help from other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

“This operation is an example of the difference we can make when we collaborate to keep illegal guns and drugs from hitting our streets,” Tacoma Police Department Chief Avery Moore said in a news release.