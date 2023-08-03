Two people were attacked on light-rail trains in the past week, one stabbed and the other clubbed on the head with a rock, authorities have confirmed.

The first occurred Friday afternoon at Sodo Station, when one man attacked another using a large rock, striking blows to the head that caused bleeding, Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

King County sheriff’s deputies, who provide transit police services, arrived within six minutes and searched the area, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Zoe Birkbeck. No suspect was found.

Around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a train at Angle Lake Station, the agency confirmed. He was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses to that incident said a verbal argument escalated to violence, the Sheriff’s Office said. Transit police were in the station’s parking garage and rushed over, but the assailant fled, Birkbeck said.

No arrests have been made in either assault. Based on preliminary information, deputies believe the suspect and victim in the Sodo attack did not know each other, while the people in the Angle Lake incident possibly did. Investigators are going through video footage to learn more about the circumstances, Birkbeck said.

Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor Sound Transit issued public announcements about the assaults, but responded to confirm tips The Seattle Times had received about the violence.

Sound Transit sent riders an e-mail alert Friday afternoon that “police activity” was causing slowdowns at Sodo Station as of 2:05 p.m.

Attacks have happened despite promises and higher security budgets this year at Sound Transit, whose customer surveys consistently rank personal safety as a top concern.

The assaults come on the heels of a July 21 stabbing at Othello Station that left a 51-year-old man in serious condition. Police arrested a 41-year-old man aboard a train.

After a couple years when security guards dwindled to near zero, Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm and the board agreed to contracts with four firms, along with pay increases and stepped-up recruitment. Also, the Sheriff’s Office contracts with the agency to provide a transit police unit.

Sound Transit and King County Metro, along with peer agencies in cities such as Los Angeles and Denver, have also dealt with recurring drug use in transit vehicles and stations, as deadly fentanyl use spreads..