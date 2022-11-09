A King County judge found probable cause Wednesday to hold a 14-year-old boy in juvenile detention on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder in a fatal shooting the day before at Ingraham High School.

The boy waived his first appearance at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center, where Chief Juvenile Court Judge Averil Rothrock found probable cause for two additional charges: second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The boy’s parents appeared by phone but did not address the court. A person representing the family of the student who was killed listened to the hearing by phone, according to Senior Deputy Prosecutor Brent Kling, who told Rothrock that the victim’s mother was admitted to a hospital in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the North Seattle high school around 10 a.m. Tuesday and arrested the 14-year-old on a Metro bus about an hour later. A second teen who was with him was also arrested. At a news conference later that afternoon, city officials announced the wounded student had died.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the student who was killed.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed Monday. The Seattle Times typically does not name juvenile respondents unless they are charged as adults.

Rothrock also ordered the second teen, a 15-year-old boy, to be held in detention after finding probable cause that he rendered criminal assistance to the 14-year-old suspected shooter and unlawfully possessed a firearm.

Kling, the senior deputy prosecutor, told Rothrock a .357-caliber handgun was found in the 15-year-old’s backpack when Seattle police arrested both boys on a Metro bus. The gun’s magazine was empty, but there was a round in the slide that appeared to match the caliber of shell casings recovered by police at the shooting scene, Kling said.

Though the 15-year-old’s involvement is still under investigation, witnesses reported seeing him with the 14-year-old before the shooting, Kling said.

Defense attorney Mark Bradley argued for the 15-year-old’s release, telling the judge the boy has no criminal history and would be under close supervision by his parents. The boy’s parents said the family recently moved to Seattle from Auburn.

“He’s never been in trouble. He’s a good kid,” the boy’s mother said in court.

“We just moved up here. … This is not like him at all,” his father added.

Rothrock explained that her decision to keep the boy in detention can be revisited at his second court appearance next week.

“I’m going to let things calm down a little … and maintain the status quo for today,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.