A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City late Thursday morning, according to Seattle police.

Around 11:30 a.m., witnesses reported gunfire in the 4200 block of South Angeline Street.

Police Department spokesperson Patrick Michaud said the suspect is at large.

Both the man and woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where the man later died, police said in an online blotter post.

A third person, who police said was not involved in the shooting, experienced a medical episode near the scene and was also taken to Harborview.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call their tip line at 206-233-5000 and for the public to avoid the area.

Police responding to a shooting in the 3900 block of S Angeline St. Reports of two victims. Please avoid the area if possible. More info when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 24, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.