Two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies have been shot and wounded near Spanaway, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies have been transported to a hospital, the department tweeted.

The shooting happened just before noon near 190th Street Court South and Pacific Avenue South. The Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area.

The shooting happened as a SWAT team moved to arrest an individual for investigation of a felony assault, according to the News Tribune of Tacoma.

The shooting will be investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, according to a department tweet.

This post will be updated.