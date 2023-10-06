Two men were stabbed and injured in downtown Seattle early Friday, according to police.

Seattle Police Department officers responded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pine Street after a Metro bus driver reported seeing a man lying in the street, the department said in an online blotter post.

Officers found a man, 29, with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

While responding, police received information about a second stab victim near the intersection of Third Avenue and Stewart Street, police said.

Responders found the second man, described as being possibly 48 years old, in critical condition and provided aid. Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

The 29-year-old is in satisfactory condition, Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said around 10:20 a.m. The second man is in critical condition in the ICU, Gregg said.

Police found a knife near the scene, but do not know if it was used in the stabbings, the department said. There was reportedly a disturbance between two people before at least one of the stabbings, police said. Police did not say whether the stabbings are believed to be related.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.