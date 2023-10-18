Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop in North Seattle.

The men, both in their 20s, were found shortly after noon with gunshot wounds near a RapidRide bus line stop in the 10300 block of Aurora Avenue North, near the Northgate neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

They were treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and that no suspects have been identified. No other details were immediately available.

Wednesday’s shooting follows the fatal shooting of a man onboard a King County Metro bus in White Center earlier this month. Metro has boosted security on the H line for the “foreseeable future.” No suspect has been arrested in that shooting.

King County sheriff’s deputies provide transit police services for both Metro and Sound Transit. In the event of a security incident, Metro has said transit operators inform the Transit Control Center, who in turn notify local law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.