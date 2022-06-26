Two men were killed in a shooting at a private party in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 10:13 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man with with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot, according to a Seattle Police blotter post.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted emergency first aid on the 30-year-old man, but he died at the scene.

Police said a suspect was identified after interviews with several witnesses and was taken into custody at the North Precinct,

No other details were immediately available.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.