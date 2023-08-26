A man and woman were killed and another woman was hospitalized after a car crash late Friday night in Auburn, police officials have confirmed.

The woman who died at the scene was driving alone shortly before midnight in the 5000 block of Auburn Way South, said Kolby Crossley, spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department. She crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle, he said.

A man in the passenger seat of the other vehicle also died at the scene. The driver of that car, a woman, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police did not have an update on her condition Saturday afternoon.

Police were still investigating the crash. A toxicology report was pending.