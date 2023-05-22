Two people were killed and another injured early Sunday outside a bar in Federal Way, multiple news outlets reported.

Officers responded to the Stars Bar & Grill in the 31200 block of Pacific Highway South at around 3:30 a.m. for the reported shooting and found two women in their 30s and a man, 25, with gunshot wounds, the outlets reported.

The women, both employees at the bar, died at the scene and the man, a customer, was taken to a hospital, reports said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.