Two people were injured in a Thursday morning shooting in Skyway, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:15 a.m., the fire department and several units from the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at 13445 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As of 8 a.m., there were no suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said, and no arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.