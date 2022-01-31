PORTLAND — Two members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys who participated in a rally in Portland last summer have been indicted in several acts of violence that day.

The indictments came on Dec. 16 and were unsealed Monday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Tusitala “Tiny” Toese of Vancouver, Washington, is facing 12 charges from the Aug. 22 rally, including assault, assault with a weapon, riot and criminal mischief.

He is in custody in Washington state and will be extradited to Multnomah County after an unrelated criminal case in Washington is resolved. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the latest charges.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Miles Furrow was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to six counts of assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of riot.

Charges against a third man named in the December indictment were dismissed earlier this month.

Advertising

Toese was a leader of the Aug. 22 Proud Boy event in east Portland that culminated in a furious exchange of paper spray, projectiles and paintballs between the far-right group and anti-fascists near an abandoned Kmart.

Videos and photos show a counterdemonstrator being beaten while trapped inside a pickup.

The Portland Police Bureau was largely absent during the event and allowed the street battles to occur despite more than a week of community pushback ahead of time.