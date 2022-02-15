MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Two Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies who were shot while responding to a call last week have been released from the hospital.

KING-TV reports Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson continue to recover after Joel Young allegedly shot them during a confrontation in Maple Falls on Thursday, Feb. 10, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Young’s neighbor had started a burn pile in the yard that day and the smoke entered Young’s home, angering him, according to the Bellingham Police Department, which has taken over the investigation.

Young allegedly asked the neighbor to put the fire out and the two exchanged words, police said. Young then grabbed a shotgun and fired a round of birdshot toward the neighbor, police said.

Rathbun and Thompson responded and Young met the deputies outside, started yelling at them and fired at the deputies, according to police. The second deputy returned fire, and police said Young shot the second deputy. Both deputies were shot in the head.

Young has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and is being held on $5 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.